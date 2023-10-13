The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 13, 2023

Spotlighting Quality Companies to Buy While They’re Down

Edgerton, Bobby
Bobby Edgerton is a Co-Founder of the Capital Investment Companies and has served as an executive officer of the companies since 1984. He is also the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and has been in the financial services industry since 1979. After winning the North Carolina State High School Golf Championship, Mr. Edgerton accepted both a basketball and golf scholarship from Wake Forest University and graduated with a B.A. in business and finance. After graduation, he attained a rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, where he commanded a thousand-man training company at Fort Gordon, Georgia, during the Vietnam War. During his amateur golf career, Mr. Edgerton played in four United States Amateur Championships. Profile
Word count: 3,055

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Edgerton: Capital started in 1983. I started in 1979. I had a track record where I actually saved

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB)
Interview with the CEO: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)
Interview with the CEO: Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAWH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Searching for Small Cap Opportunities with Minimal Downside Risk
Spotlighting Quality Companies to Buy While They’re Down
Cannabis Stock Prices Tied to Prospects for Regulatory Reform
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Potential Catalysts Brighten Outlook for Cannabis Sector in 2024
Biggest Software Names Best Positioned to Benefit from AI
Generative AI: a Boon for Microsoft, a Threat to Google
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 