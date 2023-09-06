The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 6, 2023

Small Cap Space Offers a Discount Relative to the S&P 500

King, Mason D.
Mason D. King, CFA, is a Principal, Vice President, Director of Public Equity Investment Strategies, and Portfolio Manager at Luther King Capital Management. He joined the firm in 2004. Earlier, he was an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management and a private equity investment analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. He received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program. Profile
Word count: 3,183

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. King: Luther King Capital Management is a registered investment advisory firm, based in Fort

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Socially Responsible Investment Strategy Focuses on Biodiversity
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Space Offers a Discount Relative to the S&P 500
Increasing Exposure to High Dividend Utility Stocks and Bank CDs
Small Caps Should Perform Well in Recessionary Environment
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Waste Companies Offer Reliable Compounding of Growth and Profits
Housing-Related Names Helped by Robust Pricing, Easing Costs
Infrastructure Spending Drives Demand in Aggregates Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 