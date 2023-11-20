The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 20, 2023

Small Cap Fund Managers Travel the Globe, Kick the Tires

Zhou, Beini
Beini Zhou, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Explorer Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Zhou was a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia where he managed the Emerging Markets Equity and Asia Value Strategies and co-managed the Asia Small Companies Strategy. Before that, Mr. Zhou was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2005 to 2012. Earlier in his career, he was a product manager with Oracle, where he designed enterprise software. Mr. Zhou holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Harvard College and a master’s degree in computer science from University of California-Berkeley. He is fluent in Mandarin. Profile
Vasagiri, Anand
Anand Vasagiri is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Explorer Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Vasagiri was co-head and portfolio manager for the Paradice Global Small Cap Strategy from 2010 to 2019. Before that, Mr. Vasagiri was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2007 to 2010. Earlier in his career, he was an investment analyst for the global emerging markets team at Pictet Asset Management. Mr. Vasagiri holds a bachelor’s degree of engineering in mechanical engineering from M.N. National Institute of Technology, India, a master’s degree in management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (ASU) and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Profile
Word count: 5,416

TWST: Thanks for speaking with us today. To help readers out, can you give us a summary of Artisan Partners, its overall strategies and how it

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Interview with the President and CEO: SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Demographics Drive Positive Trajectory in Indian Market
Japan Looks Attractive for the First Time in a Long Time
Asia Value Strategy Pivots Toward Chinese State-Owned Enterprises
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Two Deeply Discounted Biotechs Offer Innovative COVID Treatments
Smart Pills Deliver Drug Benefits with Fewer Side Effects
Look to Gaming for Sound Business Models, Strong Cash Flows
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 