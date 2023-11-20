Small Cap Fund Managers Travel the Globe, Kick the Tires

Beini Zhou, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Explorer Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Zhou was a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia where he managed the Emerging Markets Equity and Asia Value Strategies and co-managed the Asia Small Companies Strategy. Before that, Mr. Zhou was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2005 to 2012. Earlier in his career, he was a product manager with Oracle, where he designed enterprise software. Mr. Zhou holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Harvard College and a master’s degree in computer science from University of California-Berkeley. He is fluent in Mandarin. Profile Anand Vasagiri is a co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Explorer Strategy. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to returning to Artisan Partners in September 2020, Mr. Vasagiri was co-head and portfolio manager for the Paradice Global Small Cap Strategy from 2010 to 2019. Before that, Mr. Vasagiri was an analyst for the Artisan International Value and Global Value strategies from 2007 to 2010. Earlier in his career, he was an investment analyst for the global emerging markets team at Pictet Asset Management. Mr. Vasagiri holds a bachelor’s degree of engineering in mechanical engineering from M.N. National Institute of Technology, India, a master’s degree in management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (ASU) and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Profile

Word count: 5,416

TWST: Thanks for speaking with us today. To help readers out, can you give us a summary of Artisan Partners, its overall strategies and how it