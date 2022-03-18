The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 18, 2022

Slowing of Clinic Trial Data Hampers Early-Stage Biotechs

Nierengarten, David
David Nierengarten, Ph.D., is Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. He mainly covers development-stage therapeutic companies. He began his career on the financial side of biotechnology at a venture capital firm that focused on early-stage therapeutic and medical device companies. Additionally, prior to joining Wedbush, he worked in a clinical-stage, venture-backed biotechnology company, in business development and clinical trial operations. He received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology from the University of California-Berkeley.   Profile
Word count: 2,340

TWST: Please share a little bit about yourself with an overview of your coverage, and a view to any new additions to your coverage since we spoke about a year ago.

