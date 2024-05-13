The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 13, 2024

ServiceNow and Shopify Should Benefit from AI Tailwind

Lambert, Paul
Paul Lambert, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Equity Analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Mr. Lambert is focused on covering the energy, industrial, and financial sectors for the Tocqueville Opportunity Fund. Prior to joining Tocqueville in 2010, Mr. Lambert was an Analyst for Key Bank within its Asset Recovery Group where he worked with distressed middle companies as they restructured their debt. Mr. Lambert received his A.A. from Dean College and a B.S. from Babson College. He also holds the CFA designation. Profile
Word count: 1,422

TWST: The last time we spoke, back in 2021, the surrounding investment environment was very different. Tell us about the current surrounding investment environment. Any

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building a Lower Risk Portfolio That Meets or Beats the S&P
Concentrated ESG Fund Favors IT and Health Tech
ServiceNow and Shopify Should Benefit from AI Tailwind
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector
Obesity Drugmakers Still a ‘Buy’ Despite Lofty Valuations
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 