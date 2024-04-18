Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector

Liisa Bayko is a managing director and research analyst at Evercore ISI covering mid- and small-cap biotechnology companies. In 2022, she debuted on Institutional Investor’s All-America Research poll as a runner-up in the SMID-cap biotech category. Ms. Bayko has over two decades of experience, beginning her career in strategy at Pharmacia in 1997 as an analyst in the strategy development group. In 2002, she joined Baker Brothers and focused on assessing investment in emerging biopharmaceutical companies. She transitioned to the sell side in 2004 at Prudential covering biotech as an associate analyst. Most recently, she served as the senior biotech analyst at JMP Securities, focused on areas including rare diseases, NASH, gene therapy, food allergy, HBV, pulmonology and autoimmune. Ms. Bayko earned a B.S. in life science from Queen’s University, a Master of Science in Medical Biophysics (focus on cancer biology) from University of Toronto and an MBA from Northwestern. Profile

TWST: Please introduce Evercore and your role there?

Ms. Bayko: I’m a Managing Director at Evercore ISI. I’ve been covering biotech for