Rising Interest Rates Pose Headwind for Biotechs Needing Cash

Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 18, 2022
Matt Phipps, Ph.D., a biotechnology analyst, joined William Blair & Co, L.L.C. in November 2014, after working as a postdoctoral research fellow at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. In the 2019 StarMine Analyst Awards from Refinitiv, Dr. Phipps was ranked the No. 1 earnings estimator in biotechnology and No. 3 across all industries. Dr. Phipps earned a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular physiology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a B.S. in physics in medicine from the University of Notre Dame. Profile
Word count: 2,656
TWST: You have a strong record for picking winners. How does your background contribute to your expertise?
Dr. Phipps: My background is in the