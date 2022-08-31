The Wall Street Transcript
Renewable Energy Investor Praises Solar, Pans Hydrogen

Michaels, Charles F.
Charles F. Michaels, CFA, is the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and co-founder of Sierra Global Management, an investment management firm launched in 1996 with holdings in European growth companies including climate-related companies. Mr. Michaels worked for Goldman Sachs in London and Zürich where he was a founding member of the company’s European equities business. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1978 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration, and from Columbia Business School with an MBA in 1986. He is also a CFA charterholder. While at UC Berkeley, he became deeply interested in what today is known as “sustainability.” This led to his support for the funding and founding of UC Berkeley’s Haas Sustainable Investment Fund in 2007, for which he continues to serve as an advisory board member. He also sponsors the new Michaels Graduate Certificate in Sustainable Business at the Haas School of Business. Additionally, Mr. Michaels serves as an advisory board member for Columbia University’s new Climate School. Profile
Word count: 4,787

TWST: Let’s start, if you wouldn’t mind, with an introduction of sorts to Sierra Global Management. Tell us a bit about its origins and history and your focus

