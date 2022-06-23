Rate Increases by Commercial Insurers Bolster Underwriting Profitability

Meyer Shields is Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. He covers insurance brokers and small- and mid-cap property and casualty insurers. Earlier, he worked at Legg Mason, J.P. Morgan Securities, Inc., and Zurich North America. He ranked fifth among stock pickers in the insurance/nonlife industry in The Wall Street Journal “Best on the Street” analysts survey for 2009. He has a B.S. degree in actuarial science from the University of Toronto and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about KBW?

Mr. Shields: KBW is an investment bank focused on financial companies. And I head up the North American