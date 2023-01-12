Quantitative Manager Says Reserve Cash for Second Half of 2023

Doug Ramsey, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer of The Leuthold Group and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Leuthold Core Investment Fund and the Leuthold Global Fund. He also maintains the firm’s proprietary Major Trend Index. He is also the lead writer for The Leuthold Group’s institutional research publications. He also has been interviewed on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and by Barron’s. Earlier, he was Chief Investment Officer at Treis Capital. He graduated from Coe College and received a master’s degree in economics from Ohio State. Profile

Word count: 3,315

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Ramsey: We were founded in 1981 by Steve Leuthold, who had been a market strategist for several