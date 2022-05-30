Price Dips Let Investors Buy Quality at a Discount

Lamar Villere, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Partner at Villere & Co. He also heads the firm’s trading operations and serves as assistant chief compliance officer. Earlier, he worked in private equity and hedge funds. He previously managed the $17 billion domestic equity portfolio of the Illinois Teachers’ Retirement System. He also launched a private equity program for the $38 billion Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System. Mr. Villere received a B.A. degree in journalism and mass communication from Washington and Lee University, as well as an MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a regular guest on CNBC. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Villere: Villere & Co. was founded in 1911 by my great-grandfather. The current partners are