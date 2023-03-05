Powerful Metrics: Growing Free Cash Flow and a Strong Balance Sheet

Peter Santoro, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer for Invesco U.S. Dividend and Core Equities and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Dividend products at Invesco. He serves as the lead manager for Invesco’s U.S. Dividend strategies. Mr. Santoro joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments on multiple equity strategies. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Before that, Mr. Santoro served as an equity analyst for Rockefeller & Company, concentrating on the global consumer sector. He has been in the industry since 1996. Mr. Santoro earned a B.A. degree, cum laude, in history from Amherst College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. Profile

TWST: We’re focusing our conversation today on the Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund (LCEAX). Would you give us an overview of the fund and its investment philosophy and