Outlook for Uranium Turns Positive Amid Push for Greener Energy

Mike Kozak is an Equity Research Analyst and has been covering the Metals & Mining sector since 2007. He joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 2016. Mr. Kozak holds a BASc degree in Mining & Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia, and prior to joining the financial services sector, worked in various technical roles for Fording Canadian Coal, Teck Resources, and Barrick Gold. Profile

TWST: Tell us a little bit about what has best equipped you to be a mining analyst.

Mr. Kozak: I’m a mining engineer by background. I did my