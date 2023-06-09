Orthopedic Surgeons Use Robots for Better Patient Outcomes

Debbie S. Wang is a senior equity analyst for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. She covers the medical device, diagnostics and animal health industries. Previously, she was an associate director of equity analysis for Morningstar, leading the health care team. Before joining Morningstar in 2002, Ms. Wang was a vice president and senior brand strategist for Leo Burnett. During her tenure at Leo Burnett, she led brand strategy on a variety of accounts, including Allstate, Amoco, McDonald’s, Heinz, Smucker’s, Pepto-Bismol and Celebrex. Ms. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Colgate University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Profile

Word count: 2,998

TWST: What’s your view of the overall market as compared to the space you cover?

Ms. Wang: I cover a lot of medical device companies as well