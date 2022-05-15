The Wall Street Transcript
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> May 15, 2022

Open-Air Shopping Centers Doing Well, But Malls Face Challenges

St. Juste, Haendel Emmanuel
Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste is Managing Director and Senior REITs Analyst at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. He joined Mizuho in early 2016, having spent the previous 15 years on Wall Street, with platforms including Morgan Stanley, UBS and Green Street, focused exclusively on the REIT sector. Mr. St. Juste’s coverage at Mizuho includes retail, triple net and single-family REITs and homebuilders. Profile
Word count: 3,651

TWST: To get started, would you give us a snapshot of your coverage universe?

Mr. St. Juste: Right now I cover retail, which encompasses

