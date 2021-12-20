Online Retail Sales at 33% and On Pace to Surpass 50%

Dylan Carden joined William Blair & Company in 2014. Mr. Carden is an analyst specializing in consumer technology and specialty retail. Before working at William Blair, he worked at Telsey Advisory Group. Mr. Carden has an undergraduate degree in English from Kenyon College and an MBA from Indiana University with a concentration in finance and accounting. Profile

Word count: 4,795

TWST: What are some of the areas that you cover, Dylan?

Mr. Carden: So we have a pretty esoteric approach to research at William Blair. I