Oilfield Service Industry Ramps Up as Oil and Gas Prices Rise

James West is a senior managing director at Evercore ISI. He is responsible for research coverage of the sustainable technologies and clean energy industries and the oil service, equipment and drilling industries, consisting of detailed fundamental research on companies involved in solar and wind power, battery and power storage technologies, hydrogen, and the drilling and production of oil and natural gas. Prior to joining Evercore ISI, Mr. West was a managing director and senior research analyst at Barclays and Lehman Brothers. Earlier in his career, Mr. West worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. He is consistently top ranked in Institutional Investor. Mr. West received a B.A. degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Profile

Word count: 2,911

TWST: What are some of the areas that you cover?

Mr. West: My specific areas of focus on the traditional oil and gas side would include