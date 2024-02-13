Oil Prices Likely to Stay Within Healthy Range for Most Producers

Noah Barrett, CFA, is a Research Analyst at Janus Henderson Investors and lead on the firm’s Energy & Utilities Sector Research team. He was vice president with Institutional Capital LLC specializing in analysis and stock recommendations for the energy and transportation sectors. He received a degree in economics from Boston College. He also received an MBA with concentrations in finance, accounting, and economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He also completed the General Course at the London School of Economics. Profile

Word count: 3,432

TWST: Could you tell me about your coverage?

Mr. Barrett: I’m a research analyst on the equity investment team. I’m the team leader for