Non-Cyclical Energy Infrastructure Generates Better Returns Over Time

James J. Murchie is Co-Founder, Co-Portfolio Manager and CEO at Energy Income Partners, LLC, overseeing investment decisions and strategy. Before co-founding EIP in 2003, he established Lawhill Capital and managed their long/short energy and commodities equity fund in 1998. He was a Managing Director at Tiger Management, primarily investing in energy, commodities and related equities, from 1995 to 1997. From 1990 to 1995, Mr. Murchie was a Principal at Sanford C. Bernstein, as a top-ranked energy analyst. He spent eight years at British Petroleum in seven positions of increased responsibility. He testified on energy policy in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in 2018. He holds a B.A. from Rice University and M.A. in Energy Planning from Harvard University. Profile

Word count:5,520

TWST: Energy Income Partners was founded in 2003. What would you want readers to know about that 20-year history and the business as it looks today?

Mr.