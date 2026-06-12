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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2026

Natural Gas Infrastructure Gains from LNG and Data Center Growth

Lack, Simon
Simon Lack, CFA, is the Managing Partner of SL Advisors, LLC, which he founded in 2009. Previously, he spent 23 years with JPMorgan, where much of his career was spent in North American Fixed Income Derivatives and Forward FX trading, a business that he ran successfully through several bank mergers, ultimately overseeing 50 professionals and $300 million in annual revenues. Mr. Lack sat on JPMorgan’s investment committee allocating over $1 billion to hedge fund managers, and founded the JPMorgan Incubator Funds, two private equity vehicles that took economic stakes in emerging hedge fund managers. He is the author of three books: The Hedge Fund Mirage: The Illusion of Big Money and Why It’s Too Good to Be True, published in 2012; Bonds Are Not Forever: The Crisis Facing Fixed Income Investors, published in 2013; and Wall Street Potholes: Insights from Top Money Managers on Avoiding Dangerous Products, published in 2015. Mr. Lack is a CFA Charterholder and board member of the CFA Society, Naples, Florida. Profile
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TWST: Could you give us a brief introduction to SL Advisors?

Mr. Lack: SL Advisors is a registered investment adviser. I set the business up

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