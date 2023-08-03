The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 3, 2023

Natural Gas Critical to Decarbonization Efforts Over Next Decades

Baker, Jim
Jim Baker is a Managing Partner and Co-Head of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors’ liquid energy infrastructure strategies, where he is responsible for overseeing the firm’s investment activities. Mr. Baker is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF). Prior to joining Kayne Anderson in 2004, Mr. Baker was a Director in the energy investment banking group at UBS Securities LLC where he focused on securities underwriting and mergers and acquisitions in the energy industry. Mr. Baker earned a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin in 1995 and an MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University in 1997. Profile
Campeau, Justin
Justin Campeau is a Co-Portfolio Manager of Kayne Anderson Renewable Infrastructure Fund, L.P., and has been since inception. Mr. Campeau also serves as a senior analyst within Kayne’s energy infrastructure group, with a focus on renewable and other energy infrastructure companies. He has been instrumental in Kayne Anderson’s investing activities in listed renewable infrastructure since 2013. During his time at the firm, he has supported public and private investment efforts in energy infrastructure, power and utilities, downstream and refining, mining, and marine transportation. Mr. Campeau earned a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in 2006. Profile
Word count: 3,987

TWST: Kayne Anderson has a long history of investing in energy infrastructure. What do you feel is important for readers to know about that history and about the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Chairman: REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX)
Interview with the CEO: KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Midstream MLPs Offering High Yields, Attractive Total Returns
Global Energy Transition Fund Finds Four Current Buckets of Opportunity
Natural Gas Critical to Decarbonization Efforts Over Next Decades
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
5 Standout Companies Positioned to Grow with the Energy Transition
Decarbonization and Electrification Subsectors Have Staying Power
Neglected Utilities Sector Can Deliver 9% to 11% Total Return
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 