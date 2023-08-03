Midstream MLPs Offering High Yields, Attractive Total Returns

Jay D. Hatfield is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC and has almost three decades of experience in the securities and investment industries. At ICA, he is the Portfolio Manager of several ETFs, including InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE:AMZA), and a series of hedge funds. A focus on companies that own real or hard assets, like energy infrastructure and real estate, runs through Mr. Hatfield’s career. Prior to forming ICA, he partnered with senior energy industry executives to acquire several midstream MLPs, which merged to form a company now known as NGL Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NGL). He is a general partner of the publicly traded company. In the years prior to forming NGL, Mr. Hatfield was a Portfolio Manager at SAC Capital (now Point72 Asset Management). He joined SAC from Zimmer Lucas Partners, and earlier in his career he was head of an investment banking unit at CIBC/Oppenheimer and a Principal in an investment banking unit at Morgan Stanley & Co. He began his career as a CPA at Ernst & Young, and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. from the University of California at Davis. ​Mr. Hatfield is the Founder of Tutoring America, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing low-income students with supplemental tutoring services and technology to accelerate learning in both math and English language arts. He frequently appears on or is quoted in Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. Profile

Word count: 2,192

TWST: To start, would you mind giving our readers a brief introduction to Infrastructure Capital Advisors?

Mr. Hatfield: We formed the company