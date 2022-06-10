Medical Devices, Life Science Tools Display Long-Term Strength

Vijay Kumar is a Senior Managing Director on Evercore ISI’s Healthcare Services & Technology Research Team, primarily focusing on the medical supplies and devices and life science tools subsector. Dr. Kumar’s research expertise spans the diagnostic, medical equipment, medical supplies and life science tools subgroups. Prior to joining Evercore ISI in 2012, Dr. Kumar spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities as a research analyst on the health care services and technology research team. Dr. Kumar began his career at Irevna Research Ltd. Dr. Kumar graduated from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and is also a Doctor of Medicine. Profile

Word count: 2,430

TWST: Please share an overview of your coverage and a view to key changes since we last spoke?

Dr. Kumar: I cover medical devices and