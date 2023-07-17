McDonald’s: the Ultimate Sleep-At-Night Dividend Growth Stock

Sean Chaitman is President and Chief Investment Officer of Shelter Rock Management. He has three decades of investment management experience as a portfolio manager and a research analyst. Prior to Shelter Rock, he was at Heirloom Capital Management, a long and short investment fund that had assets in excess of $500 million. He was also a member of the long and short investment fund Zinc Capital Management where he focused on technology investments. Mr. Chaitman was formerly a senior equity research analyst at Jesup & Lamont Securities Corporation and a member of Smith Barney’s value stock research team. Mr. Chaitman received a B.S. degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He was ranked by Reuters as a top 10 small- and mid-cap electronics analyst in its 1999 and 2000 surveys. He has been quoted and featured in The Wall Street Journal, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes and The Wall Street Transcript. Mr. Chaitman is married to Lori, global head of investor relations at Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. They have two sons, Max and Jack. Profile

Word count: 2,245

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Chaitman: We’re an independent, SEC-registered investment adviser based in Jericho, New York. We