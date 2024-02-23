Manage Risk by Understanding the Behavior of Different Asset Classes

Philip G. Palumbo is Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Palumbo Wealth Management. He is a contributor on CNBC, Bloomberg, Reuters, TD Ameritrade Network and Cheddar News. His market insights have been quoted in such leading publications as The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s. He has authored Make Work Optional, a book dedicated to assisting individuals and families on how to properly plan and invest their money. He was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS before forming Palumbo Wealth Management, a full-service boutique wealth management firm. He graduated from Towson University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about Palumbo?

Mr. Palumbo: Sure. We are a boutique wealth management firm focused on working with business founders