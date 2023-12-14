Magnificent Seven Could Continue to Dominate for a Long Time

Norm Conley is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of JAG Capital Management. He entered the investment industry in 1994 and joined JAG in 1999. Mr. Conley oversees JAG’s managed equity and fixed-income strategies, he is the controlling shareholder of the firm, and he serves on JAG’s Senior Management Committee. Prior to joining JAG, Mr. Conley spent three years as a naval officer and five years with a global investment firm. He earned his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame while on a Naval ROTC scholarship and earned an MBA in Finance from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. He has served on the Board and Executive Committee of both Good Shepherd Children & Family Services and Chaminade College Preparatory School, and is a longtime member and past Chairman of the St. Louis Chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). Profile

Word count: 3,882

TWST: For the benefit of readers, give us an introduction to JAG Capital Management.

Mr. Conley: The roots of our firm go back all the way to