The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 5, 2022

Macro Issues Prompt Move to 50% Cash Allocation

Raclin, Jonathan S.
Jonathan S. Raclin is a Principal of Barrington Asset Management. Mr. Raclin graduated with a B.A. from St. Lawrence University and an M.A. from Northwestern University. Following service as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, Mr. Raclin was associated with White, Weld & Co., a Partner of William Blair & Company, and Executive Vice President for Capital Markets with The Chicago Corporation. He is a former regional chairman of The National Association of Securities Dealers, a former President of the Bond Club of Chicago and of the Attic Club. He previously served as a director of the St. Simon’s Land Trust, and has been President of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and Co-Chairman of Emmi Solutions, a privately held health care information company. He is recently retired as a director of the Public Broadcasting Service in Washington, D.C. Profile
Word count: 1,643

TWST: In the context of a brief intro to Barrington, tell us about your role there.

Mr. Raclin: We are an institutional research, investment

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)
Interview with the CEO: Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)
Interview with the President and CEO: inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Unearthing Small-Cap Gems in Beaten-Down Tech Sector
Quality Companies Can Do Well Even in Challenging Markets
Using Technical Analysis to Own the Right Sectors at the Right Time
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cars, Broadband, Industrial Uses Intensify Semiconductor Demand
Rising Interest Rates a Double-Edged Sword for BDCs
Rate Increases by Commercial Insurers Bolster Underwriting Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 