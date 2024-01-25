The Wall Street Transcript
January 25, 2024

Long-Term Structural Changes Accelerate Electric Demand

Winter, Timothy
Timothy Winter, CFA, is a portfolio manager of The Gabelli Utilities Fund, The Gabelli Utilities Trust, The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust, and the Love Our People and Planet ETF and a research analyst covering the utilities industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. He joined the firm in 2009 and has over 25 years of industry experience. Previously he served over 15 years as research analyst covering utilities at AG Edwards, as well as Jesup & Lamont and SM Research. Mr. Winter has received numerous awards and recognition for his work in the industry. He was a three-time All-Star Wall Street Journal winner and five time ranked number-one Electric Utility Team by Institutional Investor. In 2018 he received Thomson Reuter’s U.S. Analyst Award and was ranked the number-one stock picker in the electric utility sector and water utility sector and number two in the gas utility sector. Mr. Winter holds a B.A. in economics from Rollins College and an MBA in finance from Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,470

TWST: Please start with an overview of the space and the subsectors you focus on.

Mr. Winter: Sure. The utility sector,

