The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> June 27, 2023

Long-term Outlook for Banking Sector Is Positive

Bishop, David
David Bishop, CFA, is a Director in the Research Department for Hovde Group, responsible for equity research coverage of the U.S. bank sector. He joined Hovde Group in April 2022 from Seaport Research Partners, where he was covering the domestic regional bank group. Mr. Bishop has over 20 years of sell-side experience, began his career at Legg Mason/Stifel Financial in 2000, and started covering the Gulf South and Savings and Loan Sectors in 2005. He has also worked at FIG Partners and DA Davidson in his career covering Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Banks. Mr. Bishop is a CFA Charterholder and holds a bachelor of science in finance from the College of New Jersey (f/k/a Trenton State College) and a MBA in Investment Management from Pace University. Profile
Word count: 2,978

TWST: If you wouldn’t mind, please give us a snapshot of your research coverage universe, and anything you’d note that you feel sets your research apart from that of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and CIO: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)
Interview with the CEO: Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Analyzing the Balance Sheet to Forecast Future Value
Large-Cap Value Fund Uses Puts to Hedge Downside Risk
Exploiting Inefficiencies in the Emerging Market Debt Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Integration of Payments with Software Is Emerging Trend
Commercial Real Estate Segment Poses Risks for Smaller Banks
FedNow Real-Time Payments Will Disrupt the Debit Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 