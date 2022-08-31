Large-Cap Value Investors Tout 3 Cheap Stocks

John P. DeGulis is the President and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management, Inc. Mr. DeGulis joined the firm in 1996. Earlier, he worked at Morgan Stanley & Co. Mr. DeGulis holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and also graduated from Northwestern University. Profile Peter B. Evans is a Partner at Sound Shore Management, Inc. Mr. Evans joined the firm in 2005. Earlier, he worked at American Express. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Columbia Business School. Profile David B. Bilik is a Partner at Sound Shore Management, Inc. Mr. Bilik joined the firm in 2003. Earlier, he worked at Morgan Stanley. He graduated from Williams College and Columbia Business School. Profile

Word count: 3,316

TWST: Could you provide an overview of the firm?

Mr. DeGulis: Sound Shore Management is a value boutique that was founded in 1978. We’re a