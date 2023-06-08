The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> June 8, 2023

Lagging Medtech Sector Bounces Back with Strong First Quarter

Zimmerman, Ryan
Ryan Zimmerman is a Managing Director and Medical Technology Analyst at BTIG. He provides coverage across the medical technology sector, focusing primarily on orthopedic and surgical companies. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Zimmerman was a senior associate at Canaccord Genuity, providing medical technology coverage with an emphasis on musculoskeletal companies. Previously, he was the Director of Surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he oversaw operations for a Level 1 trauma hospital in the Chicago area. Mr. Zimmerman also held hospital management roles at Presence Health and was a fellow in hospital management at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He is board certified in hospital management and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Mr. Zimmerman earned a B.S. in anthropology and zoology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Illinois-Chicago School of Public Health. Profile
 Word count: 2,644

TWST: Let’s start with a look at the range of companies, cap sizes and subsectors you cover?

Mr. Zimmerman: Sure. I cover

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Interview with the President and CEO: Clearpoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Analyzing the Balance Sheet to Forecast Future Value
Large-Cap Value Fund Uses Puts to Hedge Downside Risk
Exploiting Inefficiencies in the Emerging Market Debt Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Orthopedic Surgeons Use Robots for Better Patient Outcomes
Value-Based Care Is the Latest Mega-Trend in Health Care
Advancements in Diabetes Monitoring Are Tailwinds for Subsector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 