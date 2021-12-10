The Wall Street Transcript
ITEQ ETF Taps Into Innovative Israeli Tech Industry

Schoenfeld, Steven
Steven Schoenfeld is CEO of MV Index Solutions, an index provider with more than $35 billion in licensed assets tracking its family of global equity, sector and thematic equity, fixed income and digital asset indexes. MV Index Solutions (“MVIS”) maintains BIGITech® — the BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index – which is tracked by ITEQ® — the BlueStar Israel Technology ETF, managed by ETF Managers Group (“ETFMG”). He joined MVIS as CEO following its acquisition of BlueStar Indexes in August of 2020. Mr. Schoenfeld was the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of BlueStar which maintained a family of indexes for Global Technology Stocks, Israeli Equities and Israeli Bonds. Mr. Schoenfeld is a 36-year veteran of the investment management industry, having served in senior fiduciary positions at Northern Trust, where he oversaw more than $300 billion in quantitatively managed global equity and fixed income portfolios, and at Barclays Global Investors (now Blackrock), where he managed more than $70 billion in developed and emerging market stock index funds and ETFs. Previously, Mr. Schoenfeld led the team at the IFC/World Bank which developed the first investable Emerging Market indexes, and traded Japanese stock index futures on the floor of the Singapore Exchange. Mr. Schoenfeld is the author of Active Index Investing (Wiley Finance, 2004), co-author of The Pacific-Rim Futures and Options Markets (McGraw-Hill, 1992), and co-founder of IndexUniverse.com (now ETF.com). He has a B.A. in History and Government from Clark University, was a Fulbright Scholar in Economics at the National University of Singapore, and has an M.A. from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). Profile
Word count: 3,419

TWST: What is your role in relation to the ITEQ ETF? And can you briefly describe the fund that you would like to talk about today?

Mr.

ITEQ ETF Taps Into Innovative Israeli Tech Industry
