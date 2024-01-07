The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 7, 2024

IT, Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary on an Uptrend

Abbott, Kevin
Kevin Abbott, CMT, is an ETF Portfolio Specialist and Senior Analyst at Fairlead Strategies, LLC. He has over 15 years of experience in financial services and research. Earlier, he worked for 10 years at Fidelity Investments on the Equity Technical Research team and as a Research Analyst covering the foreign large-cap space. Prior to Fidelity, he worked in investor services at State Street. He graduated with dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and religious studies from Stonehill College. He received an MBA from Boston College. Profile
Word count: 2,748

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Abbott: Sure. Fairlead Strategies was founded in 2018 as an independent research provider of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Insurance Is Attractive Due to Strong Pricing, Strong Fundamentals
Canadian Energy Company Is Pound-the-Table Buy
IT, Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary on an Uptrend
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)
Copper Prices Supported by Renewable Energy Push
Uncovering Attractive Opportunities in the Silver Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 