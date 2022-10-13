Interview with the President & CEO: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jay Snowden is Chief Executive Officer and President of PENN Entertainment, Inc. and is the primary architect of the company’s transformation from a regional casino operator into a leading omni-channel provider of retail and interactive gaming, sports betting, media and entertainment. He was named President and Chief Operating Officer in March 2017, was appointed to the board of directors in August 2019, and has held various senior leadership roles since joining the company in October 2011. Previously, Mr. Snowden was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Atlantic City in New Jersey, and prior to that he held various leadership positions with Caesars Entertainment Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri; San Diego, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. Profile

TWST: Let’s start, if you wouldn’t mind, with a snapshot of the company’s history, important milestones over the years, and what led to the recent name change to