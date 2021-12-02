The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 2, 2021

Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Rehn, Warren M.
Warren M. Rehn was appointed President of Golden Minerals Company in May 2015 and Chief Executive Officer and Director in September 2015. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Exploration and Chief Geologist since December 2012, and served as Vice President, Exploration and Chief Geologist since February 2012. From 2007 until February 2012, Mr. Rehn held various positions at Barrick Gold Exploration, Inc., serving most recently as Chief Exploration Geologist for the Bald Mountain and Ruby Hill mining units. Mr. Rehn was a consulting geologist for Gerson Lehman Group from 2005 to 2007, and additionally provided consulting services for Barrick in 2006 and 2007. He served as a Consulting Senior Geologist at Placer Dome Exploration, Inc. in 2004 and as an independent consulting geologist throughout the Americas from 1994 until 2003. He held previous roles including Senior Geologist at Noranda Exploration, Inc. and Project Geologist and Senior Geologist for Gold Fields Mining Corp. Mr. Rehn holds a Master of Science degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Idaho. Profile
Word count: 3,476

TWST: You spoke with The Wall Street Transcript last year in December. What’s happened since then as you transitioned from being an exploration to a production

