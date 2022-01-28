The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 28, 2022

Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

McGahn, Daniel Patrick
Daniel Patrick McGahn is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at American Superconductor Corporation. He joined AMSC in 2006 as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development, and was later promoted to Senior Vice President of Asian Operations. In these roles, he was responsible for establishing AMSC’s operations in China, Korea, and India. In 2008, Mr. McGahn was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMSC Superconductors. In 2009, he was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for AMSC’s day-to-day global operations. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. McGahn served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Konarka Technologies, a venture-backed developer of polymer photovoltaic technology for renewable power. While at Konarka, he helped significantly boost the company’s profile with key external audiences and secure nearly $40 million in financing. He also was responsible for business development efforts in Asia, Europe, and North America. Prior to 2003, Mr. McGahn was General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Hyperion Catalysis, where he managed research and development, product development, manufacturing, sales and operations. He also held managerial positions at IGEN International, a medical device company, and Princeton Consultants. Mr. McGahn received M.S. and B.S. degrees in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Profile
Word count: 2,417

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. McGahn: Sure. We’re about smarter, cleaner, better energy. Our products orchestrate the power

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Interview with the CEO: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Shunning of Natural Resources Space Has Led to Deep Undervaluation
Growing Personal Wealth Likely to Fuel Spending in India, China, Indonesia
Global IT Services Companies Offer a Smart Play on Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clean Energy’s Underperformance in 2021 Creates Buying Opportunity
Federal Spending on Water Infrastructure Could Hurt Sector Over Time
In an Expanding Field, Cleantech Is a Stock-Picker’s Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 