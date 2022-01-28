Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Daniel Patrick McGahn is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at American Superconductor Corporation. He joined AMSC in 2006 as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development, and was later promoted to Senior Vice President of Asian Operations. In these roles, he was responsible for establishing AMSC’s operations in China, Korea, and India. In 2008, Mr. McGahn was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMSC Superconductors. In 2009, he was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for AMSC’s day-to-day global operations. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. McGahn served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Konarka Technologies, a venture-backed developer of polymer photovoltaic technology for renewable power. While at Konarka, he helped significantly boost the company’s profile with key external audiences and secure nearly $40 million in financing. He also was responsible for business development efforts in Asia, Europe, and North America. Prior to 2003, Mr. McGahn was General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Hyperion Catalysis, where he managed research and development, product development, manufacturing, sales and operations. He also held managerial positions at IGEN International, a medical device company, and Princeton Consultants. Mr. McGahn received M.S. and B.S. degrees in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Profile

Word count: 2,417

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. McGahn: Sure. We’re about smarter, cleaner, better energy. Our products orchestrate the power