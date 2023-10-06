The Wall Street Transcript
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> October 6, 2023

Interview with the President and CEO: Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Purdy, Graham A.
Graham A. Purdy is President and Chief Executive Officer of Turning Point Brands Inc. Mr. Purdy was appointed CEO in 2022. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Purdy served as Chief Operating Officer from 2019 until 2022. Since joining TPB in 2004, Mr. Purdy has held various leadership positions, including as President of the New Ventures Division and Senior Vice-President Sales. During his tenure, Mr. Purdy oversaw two of the company’s highly successful brand extensions, rolling out Zig-Zag Cigar Wraps and Stoker’s MST. In addition, he built a highly effective sales organization driven by an industry-leading performance management system, strategically positioned a number of highly successful new products, and led the integration of many of the company’s most important strategic initiatives. Before joining TPB, Mr. Purdy spent seven years at Philip Morris, USA, where he served in senior sales and sales management positions. Mr. Purdy holds an A.B. from California State University, Chico. Profile
Word count: 2,819

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to Turning Point Brands. Tell us about the history and origins of the company and where you are today.

Mr.

