Interview with the President and CEO: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Michael D. Brown serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Travel + Leisure Co., and is a member of its board of directors. Mr. Brown joined the company in 2017, and in June 2018 led its subsequent evolution to Wyndham Destinations as an independent public company, globally headquartered in Orlando, Florida, after spinning off Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. In 2021, Wyndham Destinations acquired the iconic Travel + Leisure brand and became Travel + Leisure Co. Previously, Mr. Brown served as Chief Operating Officer at Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV). Prior to being appointed as COO for HGV in 2014, he held the role of Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing – Mainland U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining HGV in 2008, Mr. Brown served in a series of leadership roles throughout the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean during his more than 16 years at Marriott International and Marriott Vacation Club International. A leisure travel industry veteran of more than 25 years, Mr. Brown’s leadership is infused with a combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, authentic engagement, and industry knowledge. He drives the company’s commitment to be responsive and engaged through socially conscious initiatives, and fosters its global spirit of hospitality and responsible tourism. Aligned with the culture of inclusion and diversity, Mr. Brown leads the company’s Global Inclusion and Diversity Council. Mr. Brown earned a bachelor’s degree from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. He currently serves as a member of the Orlando Economic Partnership Governor’s Council and the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Executive Committee, and is the Chairman of the ARDA Board of Directors. He is also an Advisory Council Member of the Enzian Theatre, and serves on the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando Board of Directors. Profile

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company.

Mr. Brown: OK. So, let me just lay out who we are today and then how we got to where we