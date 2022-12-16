The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> December 16, 2022

Interview with the President and CEO: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sheridan, John F.
John F. Sheridan has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. since March 2019 and has served on its board of directors since June 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Sheridan served as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since April 2013. Prior to joining Tandem, Mr. Sheridan served as Chief Operating Officer of Rapiscan Systems, Inc., a provider of security equipment and systems, from March 2012 to February 2013. Mr. Sheridan served as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Operations for Volcano Corporation, a medical technology company, from November 2004 to March 2010. From May 2002 to May 2004, Mr. Sheridan served as Executive Vice President of Operations at CardioNet, Inc., a medical technology company, now operating as BioTelemetry, Inc. (Nasdaq:BEAT). From March 1998 to May 2002, he served as Vice President of Operations at Digirad Corporation, a medical imaging company. Mr. Sheridan serves as a director of Acutus Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:AFIB), an arrhythmia management company. Mr. Sheridan holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of West Florida and an MBA from Boston University. Profile
Word Count  : 4,732

TWST: You last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript in mid-2020. Can you recap where the company had been at that point?

Sheridan: Yes,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Interview with the Executive Chairman and the CFO: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WWR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Option-Selling Strategy Takes Advantage of Volatility Risk Premium
Stick With Proven Tech Companies to Drive Extra Returns
Two Familiar Names Offer Compelling Valuations
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Gold Companies Starting to Develop Their Copper Assets
Underperformance in Medical Device Space Still Linked to COVID
Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 