Interview with the President and CEO: SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Dr. Angelos M. Stergiou is the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. Prior to founding SELLAS in 2012, Dr. Stergiou co-founded Genesis Life Sciences, Ltd. (now Genesis Research), a boutique health economics and pricing-reimbursement and health access company, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2009 to 2011. From 2002 to 2009, Dr. Stergiou held international positions of increasing responsibility in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including PAION AG, Accentia Biopharmaceuticals, BioVest International, Analytica International and Anavex Life Sciences. During this time, Dr. Stergiou held roles ranging from Head of Clinical Research and Vice President of Product Development, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operations Officer with responsibility for medical affairs, clinical research and development, pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, project management, regulatory affairs, biostatistics and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC). Dr. Stergiou has led and overseen research endeavors in all phases of clinical development across many indications, including CNS, cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory and autoimmune diseases. Dr. Stergiou was a member of the joint steering and oversight committee of PAION AG with Forest Laboratories, Inc. He also led the Phase III development of a therapeutic cancer vaccine, BiovaxID, into completion and also holds a patent on the technology. Dr. Stergiou holds a Doctor of Medicine from the U.S. American Institute of Medicine and a Doctor of Science (honoris causa) degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College, and received his Bachelor of Sciences degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a major in Pre-Medicine, Biology and Chemistry. Profile

Word count: 3,944

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of the company, its history and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Stergiou: Sure. So, firstly,