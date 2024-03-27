Interview with the President and CEO: PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Eric J. Cremers is President and Chief Executive Officer of PotlatchDeltic Corporation. He was appointed to the board of directors in March 2013. Mr. Cremers served as President and Chief Operating Officer from March 2013 through December 2020, Chief Financial Officer from March 2013 through August 2013, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from February 2012 to March 2013. He was previously Senior Vice President of corporate strategy and business development for Albertsons, Inc., and prior to that, Managing Director, investment banking for Piper Jaffray. Profile

Word count: 2,479

TWST: I often like to ask about a company’s history and founding. Potlatch goes back more than a century; that’s a lot to summarize. What would you note about the