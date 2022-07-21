The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> July 21, 2022

Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Marsh, Andy
Andy Marsh joined Plug Power as President and CEO in April 2008. Under his leadership, Plug Power has been a leading innovator in the alternative energy field, helping create an entirely new hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) market in the material handling space. This new market has proven to be one of the first successful endeavors to commercialize HFC technology, and today, the firm’s fuel cell solutions, including its GenKey suite and ProGen engine line, are leveraged by global marketplace leaders such as Amazon, Walmart, and Carrefour to power industrial electric vehicles. As President and CEO, Marsh plans and directs all aspects of the organization’s goals and objectives, and is focused on building a company that leverages Plug Power’s combination of technological expertise, talented people and focus on sales growth to continue the company’s leadership stance in the future alternative energy economy. Under his leadership, Plug Power continues to spearhead hydrogen fuel cell innovations in both mobility and stationary applications, and his ability to generate revenue growth of more than 296% since 2012 has landed Plug Power on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in both 2015 and 2016. Previously, Mr. Marsh was a co-founder of Valere Power, where he served as CEO and board member from the company’s inception in 2001, through its sale to Eltek ASA in 2007. Under his leadership, Valere grew into a profitable global operation with over 200 employees and $90 million in revenue derived from the sale of DC power products to the telecommunications sector. Prior to founding Valere, he spent almost 18 years with Lucent Bell Laboratories in a variety of sales and technical management positions. Mr. Marsh is a member of the board of directors for the California Hydrogen Business Council, a non-profit group comprised of organizations and individuals involved in the business of hydrogen. He holds an MSEE from Duke University and an MBA from SMU. In August/September 2017, Mr. Marsh was invited to join the Global Hydrogen Council as well, an international council of major auto manufacturers that is focused on the proliferation of hydrogen fuel cell technologies. Profile
Word count: 2,175

TWST: Please introduce Plug Power and tell us about your business model and corporate culture.

Mr. Marsh: Plug Power built the first

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder and Co-CEO: Iris Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)
Interview with the CEO: Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Unearthing Small-Cap Gems in Beaten-Down Tech Sector
Quality Companies Can Do Well Even in Challenging Markets
Using Technical Analysis to Own the Right Sectors at the Right Time
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Look to the Waste Space for Cash Generation, Growth
Cleantech Stocks Falter, But Fundamentals Are Better Than Ever
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 