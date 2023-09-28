Interview with the President and CEO: One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Mike Knowles is the President and CEO of One Stop Systems Inc. Mr. Knowles has more than 30 years of leadership experience in global aerospace and defense markets, including Cubic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, and Curtiss Wright Defense Solutions. Over his career he has effectively developed and launched market-changing technologies and products in both defense and commercial markets. As President and GM of Cubic Corporation’s Mission and Performance Solutions business, Mr. Knowles led a $700 million global business unit with 2,000 employees. He directed the development and implementation of strategies and organizational transformations that drove significant increases in sales and margin percentage, and achieved year-over-year growth in bookings, sales, and EBITDA. Mr. Knowles is a retired Navy Officer, AEDO, and graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot school. He has a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and an MBA from George Mason University. Profile

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of the company, its history, and how it’s evolved over the years.

Mr. Knowles: One Stop Systems