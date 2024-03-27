Interview with the President and CEO: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stephen A. Horn, Jr. has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NNN REIT, Inc. since April 2022. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since August 2020, as Chief Acquisition Officer since January 2014, as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions from June 2008 to December 2013, and as Vice President of Acquisitions from 2003 to 2008. Mr. Horn has overseen the acquisition of approximately $6 billion of new investment properties as the company’s portfolio grew to more than 3,500 properties. Prior to joining the company, he worked in the mergers and acquisitions group at A.G. Edwards & Sons in St. Louis, MO. Mr. Horn is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and ICSC. Profile

Word count: 2,314

TWST: NNN REIT has been in business for more than three decades, so I thought a good place to start would be with a brief overview of the company’s history, including