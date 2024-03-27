The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 27, 2024

Interview with the President and CEO: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Horn, Stephen A.
Stephen A. Horn, Jr. has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NNN REIT, Inc. since April 2022. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since August 2020, as Chief Acquisition Officer since January 2014, as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions from June 2008 to December 2013, and as Vice President of Acquisitions from 2003 to 2008. Mr. Horn has overseen the acquisition of approximately $6 billion of new investment properties as the company’s portfolio grew to more than 3,500 properties. Prior to joining the company, he worked in the mergers and acquisitions group at A.G. Edwards & Sons in St. Louis, MO. Mr. Horn is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and ICSC. Profile
Word count: 2,314

TWST: NNN REIT has been in business for more than three decades, so I thought a good place to start would be with a brief overview of the company’s history, including

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Interview with the President and CEO: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Separating the Real Winners and Losers in the AI Boom
Generating Dividend Yield That’s Not Correlated to Interest Rates
3 Companies That Check 9 Boxes for Quality
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Buy REITs Now, Look Smart Later
Strong Demand Drivers Bolster Single-Family Rental Subsector
Mall Are Best Performing REIT Sector Over Last 3 Years
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 