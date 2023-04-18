The Wall Street Transcript
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 18, 2023

Interview with the President and CEO: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cramer, David
David Cramer was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of National Storage Affiliates Trust in April 2023. Before assuming his current role, Mr. Cramer served as NSA’s President and Chief Operating Officer since July 2022, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from April 2020 to July 2022. In addition, he has served as Chairman of NSA’s Best Practices Committee since its inception. Mr. Cramer has more than 24 years of experience in the self-storage industry beginning in 1998, when he joined SecurCare Self Storage, the predecessor company to NSA. At SecurCare he served as Director of Operations from 1998 to 2005, COO from 2005 to 2013, and President and CEO from 2013 to 2020. Prior to joining SecurCare, he worked for Target (NYSE:TGT) for 12 years where he held several operational and managerial positions. Mr. Cramer currently serves as a board member for the Storage Business Owners Alliance Tenant Insurance program. Profile
Word count: 3,948

TWST: You are just stepping into the role of CEO, though you’ve been with National Storage Affiliates a few years. And yet both your involvement in the company, and the

