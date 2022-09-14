Interview with the President and CEO: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Eric M. DeMarco is President and Chief Executive Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Mr. DeMarco joined the company in November 2003 when it was Wireless Facilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFII), a commercial wireless communications system infrastructure provider, as President and Chief Operating Officer, and he assumed the role of CEO in April 2004. Since joining the company, Mr. DeMarco has been instrumental in leading the company’s efforts to successfully transition from a commercial communication business via sale and disposition of assets, to build and grow, both organically and through strategic acquisition, a leading national-security-focused technology, product and systems provider for the U.S. and its allies. Today, Kratos is recognized as an industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, space and satellite communications, microwave electronics, rocket systems for missile defense and hypersonic programs and C5ISR. Prior to Kratos, Mr. DeMarco was the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Titan Corporation, which was later acquired by L-3. Under his leadership, Titan grew from approximately $150 million in annualized revenue to $1.5 billion, with a backlog of over $4 billion. Mr. DeMarco’s efforts were instrumental in creating one of the largest government information technology companies in the United States. Before Titan, Mr. DeMarco served in a variety of public accounting positions primarily focusing on large multinational corporations and publicly traded companies. Mr. DeMarco has served as Chairman of the Board of Wavestream Corporation, a previous director of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and currently serves on the board of directors of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Mr. DeMarco is also currently on the executive board and board of governors of the Aerospace Industry Association — AIA. He holds a Bachelor of Science, business administration and finance, summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire. Profile

Word count: 4,156

TWST: To start off with, it’s been a couple of years since you spoke with The Wall Street Transcript. Can you remind readers about your company with a brief overview and