The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 28, 2022

Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Deitrich, Tom
Tom Deitrich was appointed president and chief executive officer and named to Itron Inc.’s board of directors on Aug. 6, 2019. He joined Itron in 2015 as executive vice president and COO and has played a major role in shaping the company’s strategy to partner with cities and utilities to deliver industrial IoT solutions. Mr. Deitrich has more than 25 years of experience in global operations at leading technology firms and has held numerous executive management positions where he led business-level strategies that transformed and significantly improved business results. He has extensive experience in product management, research and development, supply chain management and business development in several industries, including industrial equipment, telecommunications and semiconductors. Before joining Itron, Mr. Deitrich was senior vice president and general manager for Digital Networking at Freescale Semiconductor. Prior to Freescale, Mr. Deitrich worked for Flextronics International, Ericsson Mobile Communications and General Electric Corporation. Profile
Word count: 3,388

TWST: Can you provide us with a brief overview of the company and discuss the company’s mission?

Mr. Deitrich: The company was founded back

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Interview with the CEO: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Shunning of Natural Resources Space Has Led to Deep Undervaluation
Growing Personal Wealth Likely to Fuel Spending in India, China, Indonesia
Global IT Services Companies Offer a Smart Play on Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clean Energy’s Underperformance in 2021 Creates Buying Opportunity
Federal Spending on Water Infrastructure Could Hurt Sector Over Time
In an Expanding Field, Cleantech Is a Stock-Picker’s Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 