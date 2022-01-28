Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Tom Deitrich was appointed president and chief executive officer and named to Itron Inc.’s board of directors on Aug. 6, 2019. He joined Itron in 2015 as executive vice president and COO and has played a major role in shaping the company’s strategy to partner with cities and utilities to deliver industrial IoT solutions. Mr. Deitrich has more than 25 years of experience in global operations at leading technology firms and has held numerous executive management positions where he led business-level strategies that transformed and significantly improved business results. He has extensive experience in product management, research and development, supply chain management and business development in several industries, including industrial equipment, telecommunications and semiconductors. Before joining Itron, Mr. Deitrich was senior vice president and general manager for Digital Networking at Freescale Semiconductor. Prior to Freescale, Mr. Deitrich worked for Flextronics International, Ericsson Mobile Communications and General Electric Corporation. Profile

Word count: 3,388

TWST: Can you provide us with a brief overview of the company and discuss the company’s mission?

Mr. Deitrich: The company was founded back