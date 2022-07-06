Interview with the President and CEO: inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Richard N. “Nick” Grant, Jr. became President and Chief Executive Officer of inTEST Corporation in 2020. He formerly was an executive at ABB. At the company he was Senior Vice President of the Americas Region of the Industrial Automation Measurement and Analytics Division. Earlier, he was Corporate Vice President and General Manager of AMETEK’s Materials Analysis Division. Mr. Grant previously had a 16-year career with Emerson Electric. Mr. Grant received a degree in physics from Northern Kentucky University and an MBA from Xavier University. Profile

Word count: 2,120

TWST: Could you tell me about the company and its history?

Mr. Grant: Sure, the company was founded in 1981, serving the semiconductor market.