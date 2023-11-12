The Wall Street Transcript
Interview with the President and CEO: Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Mills, Randy
Dr. Randy Mills is co-founder of Elutia and has served as CEO since June 2022. Dr. Mills is an internationally recognized expert in regenerative medicine who led three companies through IPO, creating more than $1 billion in shareholder value. He ran some of the nation’s most respected medical institutions, including the $5.5 billion California Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Be The Match. He also serves as a Command Pilot for Angel Flight, transporting patients in remote locations to treatment facilities. Dr. Mills holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Science and a B.S. in Microbiology from the University of Florida and completed an internship in Clinical Pathology at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Profile
Word count: 2,807

TWST: Thank you very much for joining us today. So to start things off, last September, Elutia changed its name from Aziyo Biologics. What was the rationale behind that

