Interview with the President and CEO: Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

David J. Wilson joined Columbus McKinnon Corporation on June 1, 2020, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Columbus McKinnon, Mr. Wilson served as President of Flowserve Corporation’s Pumps Division from 2018 to 2020. He joined Flowserve in 2017 as the President of Flowserve’s Industrial Products Division. Prior to Flowserve, Mr. Wilson was President of the Industrial segment of SPX FLOW, Inc. He was with SPX Corporation, and subsequently SPX FLOW, between 1998 and 2017 progressing through a series of promotions that included the leadership of several global operating businesses and six years in Asia serving as the President of Asia Pacific. Mr. Wilson also led several successful corporate development initiatives while serving as Vice President of Business Development for multiple businesses. Before joining SPX, he held operating and engineering leadership positions at Polaroid Corporation. In addition to serving as a Director on the Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCO) board, Mr. Wilson serves on the board of directors of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) and the National Association of Manufacturers. He also serves on the board of trustees of the Manufacturers Alliance. Mr. Wilson previously served on the Hydraulic Institute board of directors and the Maine College of Art (MECA) board of trustees. Mr. Wilson is a recipient of Shanghai, China’s prestigious Silver (2011) and Gold (2013) Magnolia Awards and served as an Officer and Executive Committee Member of the Pan Asia Chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization. Mr. Wilson holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts and studied for a master’s degree in business administration at the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College. Mr. Wilson also completed graduate-level coursework at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, and at the University of Lausanne/IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. Profile

Word count: 3,035

TWST: Can you give us a brief history and overview of the company?

Mr. Wilson: Columbus McKinnon has nearly 150 years of a very rich and deep